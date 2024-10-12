Left Menu

Shooting Incident Shocks Bandra East

Baba Siddiqui, affiliated with Ajit Pawar-led NCP, was injured in a shooting in Bandra East, Mumbai. The attack occurred near his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office. He has been hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital. Police are investigating as multiple shots were fired.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified assailant opened fire on Baba Siddiqui, a member of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday evening, causing considerable alarm in the area.

Siddiqui, a former state minister who recently switched allegiance from Congress to NCP, was swiftly admitted to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. The attack unfolded outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, close to the Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar.

According to police reports, two to three gunshots were fired, and investigative teams have been deployed to the location to gather further evidence and insights into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

