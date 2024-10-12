Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: BJP's Stakes and Festive Ambitions

As Uttar Pradesh prepares for upcoming by-elections, state Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh expressed confidence in BJP's triumph, predicting that the party's emblematic lotus will bloom. This optimism coincides with the anticipated festivities of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, which Singh claims will set a new Guinness World Record, surpassing previous achievements.

Simultaneously, senior BJP officials, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are slated to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi. This high-level meeting will primarily address strategies for the impending by-elections and other organizational matters following the party's recent underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP managed to secure only 33 seats in the state compared to their previous 62 in 2019, while the Samajwadi Party won 37 seats under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership. The Election Commission is expected to soon declare by-election dates for ten vacant assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, marking a critical juncture for political maneuvers in the state.

