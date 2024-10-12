Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: BJP's Stakes and Festive Ambitions

Uttar Pradesh gears up for by-elections as Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh assures BJP's victory while preparing for a record-breaking Deepotsav event in Ayodhya. Senior BJP leaders are set to meet Amit Shah and JP Nadda to strategize for upcoming political challenges following disappointing Lok Sabha results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Uttar Pradesh prepares for upcoming by-elections, state Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh expressed confidence in BJP's triumph, predicting that the party's emblematic lotus will bloom. This optimism coincides with the anticipated festivities of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, which Singh claims will set a new Guinness World Record, surpassing previous achievements.

Simultaneously, senior BJP officials, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are slated to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi. This high-level meeting will primarily address strategies for the impending by-elections and other organizational matters following the party's recent underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP managed to secure only 33 seats in the state compared to their previous 62 in 2019, while the Samajwadi Party won 37 seats under Akhilesh Yadav's leadership. The Election Commission is expected to soon declare by-election dates for ten vacant assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, marking a critical juncture for political maneuvers in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

