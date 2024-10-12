Left Menu

Baba Siddiqui Targeted in Bandra East Shooting: Two Arrested

Baba Siddiqui, a member of Ajit Pawar's NCP, was injured in a shooting by three unidentified individuals in Mumbai. Following the attack near Siddiqui's son's office, two suspects were apprehended, with a third suspect escaping. Political leaders have responded swiftly to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Baba Siddiqui of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP was injured during a shooting in Bandra East, Mumbai, on Saturday evening.

Three unidentified assailants attacked him outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office, leading to his admission to Lilavati Hospital with serious injuries, authorities reported.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the capture of two suspects from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, while a third remains at large, highlighting the quick police response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

