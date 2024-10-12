Baba Siddiqui Targeted in Bandra East Shooting: Two Arrested

In a shocking incident, Baba Siddiqui of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP was injured during a shooting in Bandra East, Mumbai, on Saturday evening.

Three unidentified assailants attacked him outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office, leading to his admission to Lilavati Hospital with serious injuries, authorities reported.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the capture of two suspects from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, while a third remains at large, highlighting the quick police response.

(With inputs from agencies.)