Gaza and Lebanon: Conflict Intensifies Amid Ceaseless Strikes

The conflict in Gaza and Lebanon has intensified as Israeli forces conduct heavy bombardment in response to the actions of Hamas and Hezbollah. Over 22 individuals were killed in Gaza due to airstrikes, as Israel warns civilians to clear the conflict zones.

In Lebanon, the U.N.'s peacekeeping forces faced direct threats, with its Naqoura headquarters hit again. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, with 400,000 individuals having no access to food aid since October 1, per the U.N. World Food Program.

Continued military offensives obstruct food supply and efforts to aid the over 1 million displaced persons. The situation also casts a shadow over critical Lebanese infrastructure, with rising fears of debilitated ports and airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)