Kerala Governor vs CPI(M): A War of Words Escalates
The ongoing conflict between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the CPI(M) escalates as Khan derogatorily refers to CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan. Khan criticizes Govindan's understanding of the Constitution and insists on dealing directly with the Chief Minister amidst allegations of anti-national activities in the state.
The conflict between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), continues unabated. On Sunday, Khan derisively called the party's state secretary, M V Govindan, a 'johnny', responding to Govindan's recent description of him as merely a 'caretaker Governor'.
Speaking to the press at the international airport, Khan expressed his intention to address issues solely with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, dismissing other interlocutors. The remarks stem from disagreements over Khan's inquiries into alleged anti-national activities within the state.
The verbal duel has heightened tensions between Khan and the state's ruling party, casting shadows on the political climate. Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF has ridiculed the disputes as mere 'drama', predicting an imminent reconciliation between the feuding parties.
