Left Menu

Kerala Governor vs CPI(M): A War of Words Escalates

The ongoing conflict between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the CPI(M) escalates as Khan derogatorily refers to CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan. Khan criticizes Govindan's understanding of the Constitution and insists on dealing directly with the Chief Minister amidst allegations of anti-national activities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:50 IST
Kerala Governor vs CPI(M): A War of Words Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The conflict between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), continues unabated. On Sunday, Khan derisively called the party's state secretary, M V Govindan, a 'johnny', responding to Govindan's recent description of him as merely a 'caretaker Governor'.

Speaking to the press at the international airport, Khan expressed his intention to address issues solely with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, dismissing other interlocutors. The remarks stem from disagreements over Khan's inquiries into alleged anti-national activities within the state.

The verbal duel has heightened tensions between Khan and the state's ruling party, casting shadows on the political climate. Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF has ridiculed the disputes as mere 'drama', predicting an imminent reconciliation between the feuding parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024