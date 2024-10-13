Left Menu

Biden's Rescheduled Diplomatic Visit to Germany Amid Global Crises

U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Germany on Friday, following a cancellation due to Hurricane Milton. His trip will focus on discussions with German leaders about ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Originally planned meetings with the Ukraine arms donors group were postponed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Germany on Friday, after canceling a trip last week because of Hurricane Milton's impact on the United States, German government insiders confirmed to Reuters on Sunday. Earlier, Spiegel magazine revealed the revised date, noting that plans for meetings were already progressing.

Biden's visit, although not a formal state visit, will concentrate on ongoing collaborative efforts. According to Spiegel, official discussions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are slated for next Friday. The agenda is expected to cover the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Biden's earlier cancellation disrupted plans for a broader assembly of the Ramstein group, composed of Ukraine arms donors, which was initially part of his Germany itinerary to discuss potential new aid for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

