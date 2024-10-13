Outrage Over NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder and Calls for Govt Accountability

The Congress has called for a thorough investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. They urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resign, holding them morally accountable for the apparent breakdown in law and order.

Baba Siddique, 66, a former minister, was shot dead outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra area. The Congress criticized the state government, alleging it has failed to protect its own leaders and the people of Mumbai, amid suggestions that this incident could be part of a bid to postpone elections.

The party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need for a transparent investigation to ensure justice. Siddique, a well-known figure in Bollywood circles, was remembered for his community service during the pandemic and his connections with prominent actors like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)