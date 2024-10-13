Left Menu

Kejriwal's Commitment: AAP Supports Omar-Led Government in J&K

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Omar Abdullah on his victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, offering his support as Abdullah assumes leadership. Kejriwal emphasized the challenges of governing a 'half-state' and committed AAP's backing for development, while highlighting Mehraj Malik's landmark win in the legislative assembly.

Updated: 13-10-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:36 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  Country:
  India

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended his congratulations to National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah for winning the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. As Abdullah prepares to take over as chief minister, Kejriwal offered guidance on managing a 'half-state' like Jammu and Kashmir.

Kejriwal lauded Abdullah's expected leadership of the INDIA alliance, pledging full support from AAP in ensuring a successful governance model. He stressed the potential developmental trajectory Jammu and Kashmir could achieve under Abdullah's stewardship.

The AAP leader was in Doda, where he acknowledged the historic election of AAP's Mehraj Malik, marking the party's first legislative assembly win in the region. Kejriwal emphasized Malik's campaign on essential local issues and underlined AAP's intention to present a transformative political alternative focused on improving livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

