Ladki Bahin Yojana: Empowering Women Amidst Opposition

In Maharashtra, the controversy surrounding the government's Ladki Bahin Yojana continues to stir political waters. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the scheme, which benefits women from low-income families, will persist despite challenges from opposition parties.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana provides crucial financial support, offering Rs 1500 monthly to women whose family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. Over one lakh women in Gondia have enrolled, showcasing its widespread impact.

Fadnavis also announced progress on regional development projects, citing approval for initiatives like the Dangorli barrage and Pindkepar project, and commended MLA Vinod Agarwal's return to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)