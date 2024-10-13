Electoral Setbacks Trigger War of Words Between BJP and Congress

BJP President J P Nadda, in a strong rebuttal, has criticized the Congress for its ideological and electoral missteps. He claimed that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's recent comments about the BJP stem from desperation to protect a 'failed product,' alluding to Rahul Gandhi.

Nadda described the Congress's current state as 'sorry,' expressing concern over the party's dwindling public trust. He accused the Congress of supporting anti-national forces and urban Naxals, emphasizing the BJP's stance on national security.

The remarks come after the BJP's unexpected victory in the Haryana elections, which Nadda suggests shocked the Congress into making what he described as ridiculous statements. He further accused the Congress of political malpractice and questioned its past actions regarding national security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)