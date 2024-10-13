Left Menu

Electoral Setbacks Trigger War of Words Between BJP and Congress

BJP President J P Nadda criticized Congress, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, over its recent remarks and electoral defeats. Nadda accused the Congress of ideological bankruptcy and questioned its stance on national security and political integrity. The comments follow Congress's electoral loss in Haryana.

BJP President J P Nadda, in a strong rebuttal, has criticized the Congress for its ideological and electoral missteps. He claimed that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's recent comments about the BJP stem from desperation to protect a 'failed product,' alluding to Rahul Gandhi.

Nadda described the Congress's current state as 'sorry,' expressing concern over the party's dwindling public trust. He accused the Congress of supporting anti-national forces and urban Naxals, emphasizing the BJP's stance on national security.

The remarks come after the BJP's unexpected victory in the Haryana elections, which Nadda suggests shocked the Congress into making what he described as ridiculous statements. He further accused the Congress of political malpractice and questioned its past actions regarding national security issues.

