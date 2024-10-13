Left Menu

Mumbai Politician's Murder: A Web of Crime and Rivals

Police in Mumbai are investigating the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The crime may involve a contract killing related to political or business rivalry, or slum rehabilitation. Two suspected assailants have been arrested, and one is still at large. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is being examined in connection to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:58 IST
The Mumbai Police are delving into the murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader, focusing on several potential motives including contract killing, rivalry, or slum project disputes.

Two men have been arrested, and investigations are underway to verify a social media claim by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang taking responsibility for the murder.

Efforts continue to track the third suspect and establish any prior connections between the assailants and the local criminal networks.

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

