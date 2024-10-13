Mumbai Politician's Murder: A Web of Crime and Rivals
Police in Mumbai are investigating the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The crime may involve a contract killing related to political or business rivalry, or slum rehabilitation. Two suspected assailants have been arrested, and one is still at large. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is being examined in connection to the crime.
The Mumbai Police are delving into the murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader, focusing on several potential motives including contract killing, rivalry, or slum project disputes.
Two men have been arrested, and investigations are underway to verify a social media claim by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang taking responsibility for the murder.
Efforts continue to track the third suspect and establish any prior connections between the assailants and the local criminal networks.
