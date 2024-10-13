Mumbai Politician's Murder: A Web of Crime and Rivals

The Mumbai Police are delving into the murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent NCP leader, focusing on several potential motives including contract killing, rivalry, or slum project disputes.

Two men have been arrested, and investigations are underway to verify a social media claim by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang taking responsibility for the murder.

Efforts continue to track the third suspect and establish any prior connections between the assailants and the local criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)