Tragic Loss: Baba Siddique's Murder Sparks Calls for Justice
The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has been deemed a 'personal loss' by Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam. He emphasized the need for a detailed investigation and prompt action against the perpetrators. Police have apprehended two suspects, while a search for a third is underway.
- Country:
- India
The shocking assassination of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has been described as a 'personal loss' by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam. Siddique, reportedly shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra, succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital, prompting an uproar for justice among political circles.
In an interview with ANI, Nirupam expressed grave concerns about the incident, highlighting Siddique's reputation as a benevolent figure who was beloved by many. He called for stringent police action and a thorough investigation, emphasizing that understanding who orchestrated the killing is pivotal.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have detained two suspects, although a third remains at large, suggesting an orchestrated plot. Judicial proceedings are underway, with the police striving to bring all responsible to justice swiftly. Public figures urge against politicizing the incident, stressing the importance of law enforcement efficacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
