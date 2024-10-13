Delhi Governor Faces Backlash After Refusing Meeting with AAP Women's Delegation

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena declined a meeting with a women's delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla. They were demanding justice over the alleged sexual abuse of a female doctor by a Medical Superintendent at a Delhi hospital. The refusal has sparked sharp criticism from AAP, branding the Lieutenant Governor as 'anti-women', with the party calling the situation a matter of shame.

The delegation, which included several Members of the Legislative Assembly and councillors, stood outside Saxena's residence for hours. Despite prior notification, the representatives were not met, prompting Birla to voice her disappointment at what she termed as disrespect towards women. The delegation condemned both the ongoing abuse and the victim's transfer, demanding action against the accused.

Birla alleged that police presence was heavy during their protest, questioning if it was necessary in such a context. She highlighted a delayed and dismissive response from authorities to the year-long ordeal faced by the victim, bolstering claims of systemic failure to protect women's rights within the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)