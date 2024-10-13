Left Menu

Delhi Governor Faces Backlash After Refusing Meeting with AAP Women's Delegation

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is under fire for not meeting an AAP women's delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, demanding justice for an alleged sexual abuse case. The incident has sparked accusations of the Governor being 'anti-women' amid ongoing concerns over the city's security and women's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:23 IST
AAP women delegation (Photo/AAP press release) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena declined a meeting with a women's delegation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla. They were demanding justice over the alleged sexual abuse of a female doctor by a Medical Superintendent at a Delhi hospital. The refusal has sparked sharp criticism from AAP, branding the Lieutenant Governor as 'anti-women', with the party calling the situation a matter of shame.

The delegation, which included several Members of the Legislative Assembly and councillors, stood outside Saxena's residence for hours. Despite prior notification, the representatives were not met, prompting Birla to voice her disappointment at what she termed as disrespect towards women. The delegation condemned both the ongoing abuse and the victim's transfer, demanding action against the accused.

Birla alleged that police presence was heavy during their protest, questioning if it was necessary in such a context. She highlighted a delayed and dismissive response from authorities to the year-long ordeal faced by the victim, bolstering claims of systemic failure to protect women's rights within the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

