Tensions Escalate: China's Strategic Military Exercises Near Taiwan
China initiated extensive military exercises around Taiwan and its adjacent islands. The drills were a reaction to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's rejection of Beijing's demand for Taiwan to recognize itself as part of China. Taiwan termed the exercises as provocative and vowed to respond.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 14-10-2024 06:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 06:50 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
China has commenced significant military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its nearby islands, intensifying tensions in the region.
According to China's Defense Ministry, these drills are a reaction to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's refusal to bow to Beijing's demands that Taiwan acknowledge its status as part of the People's Republic of China, governed by the Communist Party.
In response, Taiwan's Defense Ministry has labeled these exercises as a provocation, declaring that its forces are prepared to respond if necessary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- military
- exercises
- Beijing
- President
- Lai Ching-te
- Defense Ministry
- provocation
- response
Advertisement