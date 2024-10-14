Kharge Family Land Allotment U-Turn Sparks Political Turmoil

The Kharge family's sudden decision to return a five-acre land parcel, initially allocated to a trust run by Rahul Kharge, has ignited a political storm. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan has voiced serious suspicions regarding this unexpected U-turn, suggesting it was prompted by potential legal repercussions. The Congress has countered these claims, alleging political manipulation by the BJP.

This dramatic volte-face follows a demand for the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, proposed by Kesavan to ensure transparency in the land allocation process. The land, intended for educational and research purposes, was voluntarily surrendered as per official procedures, Rahul Kharge indicated in a formal letter to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board.

Previous controversies, including an inquiry into the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's land dealings, intensify the political landscape. Accusations of long-term misconduct against Kharge's family also surface, as both parties continue their exchanges. Meanwhile, the Lokayukta has initiated investigations into an alleged illegal land allotment involving CM Siddaramaiah's wife, adding further complexity to regional political dynamics.

