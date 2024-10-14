Left Menu

Kharge Family Land Allotment U-Turn Sparks Political Turmoil

The Kharge family's abrupt decision to return land allotted to their trust has sparked political tension. Allegations and demands for resignation loom as suspicions arise. BJP accuses the family of misconduct while the Congress defends the educational nature of the trust. An official inquiry is now underway.

Updated: 14-10-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 11:00 IST
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Kharge family's sudden decision to return a five-acre land parcel, initially allocated to a trust run by Rahul Kharge, has ignited a political storm. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan has voiced serious suspicions regarding this unexpected U-turn, suggesting it was prompted by potential legal repercussions. The Congress has countered these claims, alleging political manipulation by the BJP.

This dramatic volte-face follows a demand for the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, proposed by Kesavan to ensure transparency in the land allocation process. The land, intended for educational and research purposes, was voluntarily surrendered as per official procedures, Rahul Kharge indicated in a formal letter to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board.

Previous controversies, including an inquiry into the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's land dealings, intensify the political landscape. Accusations of long-term misconduct against Kharge's family also surface, as both parties continue their exchanges. Meanwhile, the Lokayukta has initiated investigations into an alleged illegal land allotment involving CM Siddaramaiah's wife, adding further complexity to regional political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

