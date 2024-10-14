Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Cooperative Bank Scuffle
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP after a clash between an advocate and a BJP MLA during a cooperative bank election. The confrontation in Lakhimpur Kheri highlighted alleged rule violations, prompting show cause notices, while the advocate garnered support from a Hindu right group.
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the BJP following a recent brawl involving a lawyer and a BJP MLA during an Urban Cooperative Bank election, accusing the ruling party members of impropriety.
The incident that took place on October 9 saw an advocate slap BJP legislator Yogesh Verma amidst charges of rule violations, leading to multiple show cause notifications.
As tensions mounted, the lawyer, Awadhesh Singh, received significant backing from a Hindu right group, who celebrated him with chants of 'Sher Aya'.
