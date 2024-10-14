Sinn Fein in Turmoil: Resignations Threaten Election Hopes

Sinn Fein, Ireland's primary opposition party, is grappling with mounting pressure following the resignation of senior lawmaker Brian Stanley, intensifying internal discord as a potential general election looms.

Stanley's departure marks the second resignation among Sinn Fein's 35 lower house members in a week, drawing attention to the party's internal affairs at a critical time. The former political arm of the Irish Republican Army aims to regain momentum as its commanding lead, lost in recent local elections, continues to wane.

Prime Minister Simon Harris, whose Fine Gael party has gained in opinion polls, must call for an election by March. However, mid-November appears likely, coinciding with this month's favorable budget. Separately, controversies around governance and handling of a former press officer's misconduct have marred Sinn Fein's standing, causing further resignations.

