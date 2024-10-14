Left Menu

Sinn Fein in Turmoil: Resignations Threaten Election Hopes

Sinn Fein, Ireland's main opposition party, faces internal turmoil as senior lawmaker Brian Stanley resigns amidst ongoing controversies, potentially affecting its performance in a forthcoming general election. Recent scandals and governance issues have overshadowed the party, weakening its electoral prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Sinn Fein, Ireland's primary opposition party, is grappling with mounting pressure following the resignation of senior lawmaker Brian Stanley, intensifying internal discord as a potential general election looms.

Stanley's departure marks the second resignation among Sinn Fein's 35 lower house members in a week, drawing attention to the party's internal affairs at a critical time. The former political arm of the Irish Republican Army aims to regain momentum as its commanding lead, lost in recent local elections, continues to wane.

Prime Minister Simon Harris, whose Fine Gael party has gained in opinion polls, must call for an election by March. However, mid-November appears likely, coinciding with this month's favorable budget. Separately, controversies around governance and handling of a former press officer's misconduct have marred Sinn Fein's standing, causing further resignations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

