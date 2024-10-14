Allegations of North Korean Involvement in Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that he had received intelligence reports indicating North Korea's involvement in Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy refrained from providing specific details about the alleged involvement. A day earlier, he had suggested that North Korea had sent personnel to assist Russian forces, though he offered no further clarification.

The implications of North Korea's purported actions underscore the complex dynamics in the region, as the international community continues to monitor these developments closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)