Allegations of North Korean Involvement in Ukraine War
President Zelenskiy claims North Korea's involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine, following intelligence briefings. He did not provide further details in his address. On Sunday, he mentioned personnel transfer from North Korea to Russian forces, without additional elaboration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:39 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that he had received intelligence reports indicating North Korea's involvement in Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
In his nightly address, Zelenskiy refrained from providing specific details about the alleged involvement. A day earlier, he had suggested that North Korea had sent personnel to assist Russian forces, though he offered no further clarification.
The implications of North Korea's purported actions underscore the complex dynamics in the region, as the international community continues to monitor these developments closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
