BJP Strategizes for Jharkhand Election Amid Opposition's Empowerment Claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jharkhand core group is poised to meet with BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, amid critical discussions concerning the upcoming state assembly elections. This meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, includes deliberations on candidate selection for all 81 assembly seats.

According to insiders, the BJP's strategic gathering is slated for tomorrow evening at the party's national headquarters, presided over by JP Nadda with Amit Shah in attendance. Participants will also include notable members of the BJP Jharkhand core group such as State President Babulal Marandy, Sameer Oraon, and Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Deepak Prakash, alongside State Incharge Laxmikant Bajpayee and Election Incharge Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

At a recent press conference, Sunil Singh, Convenor of the BJP's Election Management Committee, outlined the party's strategic plan which encompasses rally organization and booth strengthening efforts. Responding to the Jharkhand government's request to enact the 'JMM Samman Yojana,' Singh critiqued the initiative's timing, emphasizing BJP's longstanding commitment to women's empowerment.

