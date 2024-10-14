Congress Stages Gandhigiri Protest Over High Fuel Prices in Pune

The Congress' 'Salaam Punekar Gandhigiri Protest Week' concluded on Monday, capturing the attention of Maharashtra's second largest city with its fight against surging fuel prices.

Congress leader and former MLA Mohan Joshi criticized the Narendra Modi government for not adjusting domestic fuel costs in line with declining international crude prices, accusing the administration and oil companies of profiting by Rs 30 lakh crore.

The protest began on October 3, featuring the distribution of roses and fuel rate cards to motorists across the city's six assembly seats, provoking a demand for a Rs 30 price reduction from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)