Congress Stages Gandhigiri Protest Over High Fuel Prices in Pune
The Congress initiated the 'Salaam Punekar Gandhigiri Protest Week' in Pune, condemning high fuel prices. Despite reduced international crude prices, Congress argues the Modi government withholds benefits from citizens. The peaceful protest, involving the distribution of roses and fuel rate cards, received an encouraging response from locals.
- Country:
- India
The Congress' 'Salaam Punekar Gandhigiri Protest Week' concluded on Monday, capturing the attention of Maharashtra's second largest city with its fight against surging fuel prices.
Congress leader and former MLA Mohan Joshi criticized the Narendra Modi government for not adjusting domestic fuel costs in line with declining international crude prices, accusing the administration and oil companies of profiting by Rs 30 lakh crore.
The protest began on October 3, featuring the distribution of roses and fuel rate cards to motorists across the city's six assembly seats, provoking a demand for a Rs 30 price reduction from the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Protest
- Fuel Prices
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- Gandhigiri
- Narendra Modi
- Mohan Joshi
- Roses
- Crude Prices
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes CM Shinde Over Loss of Maharashtra Projects to Gujarat
RPI Demands Bigger Share of Power Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Gadkari's Remarks Spark Debate Over Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme
Alumni Support Transforms Maharashtra College
Maharashtra Govt Approves Key Decisions: Gratuity Limit Raised, New Teacher Posts Created