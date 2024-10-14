Left Menu

Congress Stages Gandhigiri Protest Over High Fuel Prices in Pune

The Congress initiated the 'Salaam Punekar Gandhigiri Protest Week' in Pune, condemning high fuel prices. Despite reduced international crude prices, Congress argues the Modi government withholds benefits from citizens. The peaceful protest, involving the distribution of roses and fuel rate cards, received an encouraging response from locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' 'Salaam Punekar Gandhigiri Protest Week' concluded on Monday, capturing the attention of Maharashtra's second largest city with its fight against surging fuel prices.

Congress leader and former MLA Mohan Joshi criticized the Narendra Modi government for not adjusting domestic fuel costs in line with declining international crude prices, accusing the administration and oil companies of profiting by Rs 30 lakh crore.

The protest began on October 3, featuring the distribution of roses and fuel rate cards to motorists across the city's six assembly seats, provoking a demand for a Rs 30 price reduction from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

