White House Warns Iran: Severe Consequences Await
The White House has warned Iran of severe consequences if it attacks former President Donald Trump or any U.S. citizen. The statement underscores the issue as a top national and homeland security priority and condemns Iran for its threats.
Washington DC
The White House has issued a stern warning to Iran, signaling serious repercussions if Tehran acts on its threats against former President Donald Trump or any other U.S. citizen.
According to White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett, the threats are being monitored closely and are considered a critical national and homeland security priority.
The U.S. government remains firm in its stance, condemning Iran's audacious threats and affirming that any attack will invite severe consequences.
