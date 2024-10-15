Left Menu

Historic Attendance: Jaishankar Lands in Pakistan for SCO Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan to attend the SCO summit, marking the first visit by an Indian minister in years. Despite tense ties over Kashmir, this visit underscores India's commitment to the SCO. No bilateral talks are planned with Pakistan during this event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:25 IST
Historic Attendance: Jaishankar Lands in Pakistan for SCO Summit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a significant diplomatic move on Tuesday by landing in Islamabad to partake in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave. His visit marks the first instance in years where a senior Indian minister has traveled to Pakistan.

The visit, taking place amid enduring tensions between India and Pakistan over issues such as Kashmir and cross-border terrorism, highlights India's dedication to maintaining active involvement in the SCO's trade and economic agenda. Notably, this is the first visit of an Indian Foreign Minister to Pakistan since Sushma Swaraj's trip in December 2015.

While both nations have ruled out bilateral talks between Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart, the attendance at the SCO summit signifies India's strategic choice to engage with its neighbors through established international platforms.

