Meitei and Kuki MLAs Unite for Peace Talks in Manipur

In a significant step toward peace, around 20 MLAs from the warring Meitei and Kuki communities convened in Manipur for the first time since ethnic violence erupted 17 months ago. The meeting, facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aimed to iron out differences and seek an amicable solution to the ongoing conflict.

The critical gathering also included Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra and three Naga community MLAs. Despite the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the meeting was chaired by the Centre's interlocutor, A K Mishra, alongside other senior officials.

This meeting marks a historic attempt to restore peace and further meetings are anticipated, with civil society groups from both communities gearing up to discuss ways to bridge the ethnic divide and restore peace in the northeastern state.

