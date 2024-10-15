Left Menu

Meitei and Kuki MLAs Unite for Peace Talks in Manipur

In a historic move, around 20 MLAs from the Meitei and Kuki communities met after 17 months since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur. While no major resolution emerged, the meeting marked a significant step towards peace, with further discussions planned among civil society groups to bridge ethnic divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:48 IST
Meitei and Kuki MLAs Unite for Peace Talks in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step toward peace, around 20 MLAs from the warring Meitei and Kuki communities convened in Manipur for the first time since ethnic violence erupted 17 months ago. The meeting, facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), aimed to iron out differences and seek an amicable solution to the ongoing conflict.

The critical gathering also included Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra and three Naga community MLAs. Despite the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the meeting was chaired by the Centre's interlocutor, A K Mishra, alongside other senior officials.

This meeting marks a historic attempt to restore peace and further meetings are anticipated, with civil society groups from both communities gearing up to discuss ways to bridge the ethnic divide and restore peace in the northeastern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024