Rajasthan Prepares for Heated Bypolls Amid Political Crossfire

Voting for bypolls on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan is scheduled for November 13, with the results set to be declared on November 23, according to the Election Commission of India.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, during a press conference in New Delhi, announced the bypoll dates for 48 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary constituencies spread across 15 states. In Rajasthan, the bypolls will occur in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar, and Ramgarh.

The by-elections in Rajasthan are particularly crucial as they arise from varied circumstances including MLA deaths and some transitions to Parliament. Out of the seven seats, four previously belonged to the Congress party. Currently, the 200-seat state assembly sees BJP in control with 114 MLAs, while Congress has 65. Various parties, including Bharat Adivasi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, also hold smaller representations.

(With inputs from agencies.)