Election Atmosphere Heats Up: Kedarnath Bypoll Announced

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the bypoll for the Kedarnath Assembly seat in Uttarakhand for November 20, following the death of MLA Shaila Rawat in July. Rawat secured the seat in the 2022 polls as a BJP candidate, having previously represented it in 2012 under the Congress banner. Her political trajectory includes a 2017 defeat before reclaiming the seat last year.

Located in Rudraprayag district, the Kedarnath constituency forms part of the Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by the BJP. According to Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Additional Chief Election Officer, the bypoll notification will be issued on October 22, with nominations open until October 29. The scrutiny will occur on October 30, and the last date to withdraw is November 4, followed by the counting on November 23.

Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt has welcomed the bypoll date, expressing confidence in replicating the party's 'wonderful' results from Haryana and Jammu Kashmir. He believes that voters will recognize the BJP's 'historic work' in the constituency. Bhatt emphasized the party's preparedness, with active booth and Panna committees, aiming to win the seat with a significant majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)