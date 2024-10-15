Historic Voter Inclusion for Tribal Groups in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
For the first time, all eligible voters from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Maharashtra and Jharkhand have been enrolled for the Assembly polls. Maharashtra's PVTG voters, including the Katkari and Kolam tribes, and Jharkhand's groups like Asur and Birhor, will participate fully in the upcoming elections.
The Election Commission has made a significant stride by ensuring that eligible voters from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are fully enrolled for the upcoming state Assembly polls.
In a landmark move, Maharashtra's PVTG communities, which include approximately 2.77 lakh members from the Katkari, Kolam, and Maria Gond tribes, are set to have complete voter representation. Similarly, Jharkhand, with 1.78 lakh individuals from eight tribal groups, including the Asur, Birhor, and Korwa, will also witness full inclusivity in the voting process.
The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, while Jharkhand's will occur in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting for both states set for November 23.
