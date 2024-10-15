Left Menu

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Sues CNN Over Defamatory Report

North Carolina's Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has filed a lawsuit against CNN, alleging defamation regarding a report on explicit posts. The lawsuit follows a reaction that distanced GOP figures from his campaign. The report claims Robinson made controversial remarks on a pornography site message board a decade ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raleigh | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:47 IST
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Sues CNN Over Defamatory Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has taken legal action against CNN, accusing the network of defamation over its recent controversial report. The report alleged that Robinson made explicit racial and sexual posts on a pornography website's message board.

Robinson's lawsuit, filed in Wake County Superior Court, claims that CNN recklessly published the story despite knowing or disregarding that Robinson's data was previously compromised in multiple breaches. These breaches allegedly involved his personal information, such as his name, date of birth, passwords, and email. CNN declined to comment on the matter.

The timing of the CNN report has impacted Robinson's gubernatorial campaign, with polls now showing his Democratic rival, Josh Stein, in the lead. The allegations have led to distancing by GOP officials, including presidential nominee Donald Trump, from Robinson. Early voting is underway, with a significant number of absentee ballots already submitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024