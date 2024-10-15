Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Poised for Victory, Says CM Shinde

In a statement on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his belief that the ruling Mahayuti alliance is set to clinch a 'bigger mandate' in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Shinde emphasized his administration's dedication to transforming various demographic groups into stakeholders through comprehensive welfare programs, aiming to reflect this in the election results.

Addressing reporters, Shinde criticized the opposition's skepticism about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and affirmed the Mahayuti government's commitment to campaigning on development achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)