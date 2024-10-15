TMC Accuses Election Commission of Favoritism in West Bengal Bypolls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has voiced sharp criticism against the Election Commission, accusing it of intentionally delaying the announcement of bypoll dates for West Bengal's Basirhat constituency. The TMC alleges this move serves the interests of the BJP.

The Basirhat seat became vacant following the death of MP SK Nurul Islam, who passed away from cancer. Although the Election Commission has revealed polling dates for multiple states, including assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the by-election for Basirhat remains pending due to an unresolved election petition.

According to TMC leaders, the delay benefits BJP, which had previously contested the seat aggressively. The Election Commission's Chief, Rajiv Kumar, however, cited the pending legal petitions as the cause for not scheduling the bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)