High Stakes in Vav: Gujarat By-Election Showdown
The BJP and Congress are both confident of winning the Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat. The seat, traditionally held by Congress, became vacant after Geniben Thakor resigned. The by-election is set for November 13 with a vote count on November 23. Both parties are mobilizing their resources to secure victory.
- Country:
- India
With the by-election for Gujarat's Vav assembly seat approaching, both the BJP and Congress have expressed confidence in securing a win. The Election Commission announced that polling will take place on November 13, with votes being counted on November 23. The political landscape is tense as both parties prepare for the contest.
The Vav seat was vacated when Geniben Thakor, a Congress MLA, stepped down after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Banaskantha. Historically a Congress stronghold, Thakor won from Vav in both the 2017 and 2022 elections. In a recent video message, she urged voters from all communities to back Congress again.
Meanwhile, the BJP is equally optimistic. Banaskantha district president Kirtisinh Vaghela conveyed his confidence in a BJP victory. The political match-up is intensified by Congress' reduced strength in the Gujarat assembly, competing against BJP's towering majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Threat Note from Gangster Shocks Delhi BJP Leader
Tibetan Youth Congress Calls for End to Cultural Genocide with 400km Cycle Rally
Congress Vows to Eradicate BJP's Atrocities, Promises Secular Governance in Jammu East
Engineer Rashid Refutes BJP Alliance, Prioritizes Kashmiri Peace
AAP Vows to Eliminate Potholes in Delhi, Criticizes BJP for Road Issues