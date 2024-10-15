Left Menu

High Stakes in Vav: Gujarat By-Election Showdown

The BJP and Congress are both confident of winning the Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat. The seat, traditionally held by Congress, became vacant after Geniben Thakor resigned. The by-election is set for November 13 with a vote count on November 23. Both parties are mobilizing their resources to secure victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:21 IST
High Stakes in Vav: Gujarat By-Election Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

With the by-election for Gujarat's Vav assembly seat approaching, both the BJP and Congress have expressed confidence in securing a win. The Election Commission announced that polling will take place on November 13, with votes being counted on November 23. The political landscape is tense as both parties prepare for the contest.

The Vav seat was vacated when Geniben Thakor, a Congress MLA, stepped down after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Banaskantha. Historically a Congress stronghold, Thakor won from Vav in both the 2017 and 2022 elections. In a recent video message, she urged voters from all communities to back Congress again.

Meanwhile, the BJP is equally optimistic. Banaskantha district president Kirtisinh Vaghela conveyed his confidence in a BJP victory. The political match-up is intensified by Congress' reduced strength in the Gujarat assembly, competing against BJP's towering majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024