High Stakes in Vav: Gujarat By-Election Showdown

With the by-election for Gujarat's Vav assembly seat approaching, both the BJP and Congress have expressed confidence in securing a win. The Election Commission announced that polling will take place on November 13, with votes being counted on November 23. The political landscape is tense as both parties prepare for the contest.

The Vav seat was vacated when Geniben Thakor, a Congress MLA, stepped down after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Banaskantha. Historically a Congress stronghold, Thakor won from Vav in both the 2017 and 2022 elections. In a recent video message, she urged voters from all communities to back Congress again.

Meanwhile, the BJP is equally optimistic. Banaskantha district president Kirtisinh Vaghela conveyed his confidence in a BJP victory. The political match-up is intensified by Congress' reduced strength in the Gujarat assembly, competing against BJP's towering majority.

