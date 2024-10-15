Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Restoration of J&K Statehood

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood now that assembly elections have been held in the region. He visited Srinagar to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new government, led by NC's Omar Abdullah, emphasizing the importance of state prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:23 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Urges Restoration of J&K Statehood
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has advocated for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, following the recent assembly elections in the region. Speaking in Srinagar, Yadav insisted that the next step is the full restoration of statehood.

He attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected J-K government, which will be led by Omar Abdullah from the National Conference. Yadav congratulated both Omar and NC president Farooq Abdullah on their electoral success.

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat and Congress figures, including president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are also expected to attend the ceremony. Yadav underlined the necessity for special provisions for border states to ensure national prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024