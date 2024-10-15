Akhilesh Yadav Urges Restoration of J&K Statehood

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has advocated for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, following the recent assembly elections in the region. Speaking in Srinagar, Yadav insisted that the next step is the full restoration of statehood.

He attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected J-K government, which will be led by Omar Abdullah from the National Conference. Yadav congratulated both Omar and NC president Farooq Abdullah on their electoral success.

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat and Congress figures, including president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are also expected to attend the ceremony. Yadav underlined the necessity for special provisions for border states to ensure national prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)