NDA Strategies for Upcoming Bihar By-Elections: Winning Formula in Place

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal expressed confidence on Tuesday that the NDA alliance will secure victory in all four assembly seats in the upcoming by-polls scheduled for next month.

Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal addressed the by-elections set for the Ramgarh, Tarari, Imamganj, and Belaganj seats, rendered vacant after the election of their respective MLAs to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. Jaiswal stated the NDA will retain its hold on Imamganj with the support of ally and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and is poised for success in the remaining seats.

Addressing the media, Jaiswal took a direct jab at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, questioning his absence during the flood crisis in north Bihar. He also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statements abroad. When pressed about the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' of Union minister Giriraj Singh, Jaiswal distanced himself, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)