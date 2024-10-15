Left Menu

Prime Minister Meloni Opposes UN Peacekeepers Withdrawal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a visit to Lebanon and warned against withdrawing UN peacekeepers, which she views as a detrimental move that could harm the United Nations' credibility. Her statements were made in the lower house of parliament this Tuesday.

Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced an upcoming visit to Lebanon, raising concerns about Israel's call for the withdrawal of U.N. peacekeepers from the region.

Speaking on Tuesday before the lower house of parliament, Meloni emphasized that complying with such a demand would be a 'grave mistake' with potential repercussions for the credibility of the United Nations.

During her address, she confirmed that her visit is scheduled for Friday, underlining the importance of maintaining the UNIFIL mission to ensure stability and uphold international trust in peacekeeping efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

