Left Menu

Siemens Project Scam: Fresh Assets Seized Amidst Political Turmoil

Fresh assets worth over Rs 23 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation Siemens Project case. Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with this Rs 371-crore scam, involving misappropriated funds and diversion by key individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:30 IST
Siemens Project Scam: Fresh Assets Seized Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth over Rs 23 crore under the anti-money laundering law in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation Siemens Project case.

The case saw the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, whose alleged involvement in the Rs 371-crore scam led to his detainment by the state's CID in September last year. His role in the diversion of government funds during his third term as CM raised serious allegations.

The investigation, driven by a CID FIR, implicated Designtech Systems Private Limited, revealing how top executives like Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar and others misused funds through bogus transactions. The ED has proactively attached bank deposits, shares, and properties as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024