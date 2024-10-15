US Secures Israel's Non-Aggression Pact Amid Tensions

Recent diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration have reportedly yielded an assurance from Israel to refrain from targeting Iranian nuclear or oil facilities. This comes in response to earlier missile attacks by Iran, according to statements from two US officials.

To address security concerns, the US has deployed a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) battery and approximately 100 soldiers to Israel. This move intends to strengthen Israel's air defense capabilities in light of recent Iranian ballistic missile activity.

Despite these developments, US officials exercised caution, highlighting that the assurance isn't absolute. Historically, Israel's commitments have often been influenced by local political dynamics, sometimes conflicting with US expectations.

