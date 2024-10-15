US Secures Israel's Non-Aggression Pact Amid Tensions
The Biden administration believes it has gained Israeli assurances not to target Iranian nuclear or oil sites. The US has bolstered Israel's defense with a THAAD system, easing security concerns. However, officials warn that the assurance isn't guaranteed, with past mixed reliability on Israel's part.
Recent diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration have reportedly yielded an assurance from Israel to refrain from targeting Iranian nuclear or oil facilities. This comes in response to earlier missile attacks by Iran, according to statements from two US officials.
To address security concerns, the US has deployed a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) battery and approximately 100 soldiers to Israel. This move intends to strengthen Israel's air defense capabilities in light of recent Iranian ballistic missile activity.
Despite these developments, US officials exercised caution, highlighting that the assurance isn't absolute. Historically, Israel's commitments have often been influenced by local political dynamics, sometimes conflicting with US expectations.
