Democracy's Stronghold: Jammu and Kashmir Elections Lay Foundation for the Future
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar praised Jammu and Kashmir's voters for their strong turnout in recent elections, building on past electoral successes. He emphasized the importance of drug and cash regulation during elections and outlined efforts to ensure fairness by curbing illicit activities and coordinating intelligence efforts.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has commended the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their significant participation in the recent assembly elections. He stated that they have laid a strong foundation on the democratic journey initiated during the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at a press conference to unveil the election schedules for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Commissioner acknowledged the high voter turnout in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir as a positive sign for democracy.
The Commissioner highlighted steps the election authority has taken to prevent the influence of money and drug power. These include enhanced coordination among agencies and stricter monitoring of illicit cash and drug flow during the election period.
