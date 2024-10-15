Left Menu

Trump's Stance on Federal Reserve Influence

Donald Trump, U.S. Republican presidential candidate, believes he has the right to influence the Federal Reserve on interest rate decisions if elected, though he would not mandate such actions. He expressed his views during an interview with Bloomberg News at the Chicago Economic Club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 23:05 IST
Trump's Stance on Federal Reserve Influence
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent statement, U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump asserted that if elected, he believes he would have the authority to influence the Federal Reserve on interest rate decisions.

Speaking at the Chicago Economic Club during a Bloomberg News interview, Trump clarified that while he would not issue direct orders, he felt entitled to offer suggestions.

Trump indicated that his comments would imply whether interest rates should rise or fall, underlining his perspective on presidential influence over monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024