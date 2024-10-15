Trump's Stance on Federal Reserve Influence

In a recent statement, U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump asserted that if elected, he believes he would have the authority to influence the Federal Reserve on interest rate decisions.

Speaking at the Chicago Economic Club during a Bloomberg News interview, Trump clarified that while he would not issue direct orders, he felt entitled to offer suggestions.

Trump indicated that his comments would imply whether interest rates should rise or fall, underlining his perspective on presidential influence over monetary policy.

