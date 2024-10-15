Priyanka Gandhi's Political Debut: A New Era in Wayanad

The Election Commission has announced the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, setting the stage for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's long-anticipated electoral debut. The Congress leader is poised to contest from the Kerala constituency, marking a significant milestone five years after she entered active politics.

The Congress party wasted no time in appointing Priyanka Gandhi, aged 52, as its candidate. Party workers across Wayanad quickly adorned the constituency with posters reading 'Wayanadinte Priyankari' (Wayanad's beloved). This move follows Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, thereby freeing the Wayanad seat for his sister.

This bypoll will decide whether Priyanka joins her mother, Sonia Gandhi, and brother, Rahul Gandhi, in Parliament. Her candidacy aligns with Congress's strategy to solidify its footing following setbacks in states like Haryana. The Wayanad election stands as a crucial test for Priyanka and her ability to rejuvenate the Congress party's national image.

