Kamala Harris Leads Trump in Tight Presidential Race: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

In the lead-up to the November 5 U.S. presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowly leading Republican challenger Donald Trump, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll. Harris holds a 45% to 42% advantage, which reflects a tight race.

Among likely voters, Harris expands her lead slightly to 47% versus Trump's 44%. The poll indicates a margin of error of approximately 4 percentage points. Compared to a previous poll conducted earlier, enthusiasm appears to be rising, especially among Democratic voters.

The survey, conducted online with 938 U.S. adults, including 807 registered voters, reveals that 78% of voters are "completely certain" they will vote. Healthcare policy and political extremism are strengths for Harris, though the economy remains the primary issue favoring Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)