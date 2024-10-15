Left Menu

Kamala Harris Leads Trump in Tight Presidential Race: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris holds a slight lead over Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, with a new Reuters/Ipsos poll showing Harris at 45% and Trump at 42%. Voter enthusiasm appears higher than in previous years, particularly among Democrats.

In the lead-up to the November 5 U.S. presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowly leading Republican challenger Donald Trump, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll. Harris holds a 45% to 42% advantage, which reflects a tight race.

Among likely voters, Harris expands her lead slightly to 47% versus Trump's 44%. The poll indicates a margin of error of approximately 4 percentage points. Compared to a previous poll conducted earlier, enthusiasm appears to be rising, especially among Democratic voters.

The survey, conducted online with 938 U.S. adults, including 807 registered voters, reveals that 78% of voters are "completely certain" they will vote. Healthcare policy and political extremism are strengths for Harris, though the economy remains the primary issue favoring Trump.

