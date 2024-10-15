Kamala Harris Leads Trump in Tight Presidential Race: Reuters/Ipsos Poll
Vice President Kamala Harris holds a slight lead over Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, with a new Reuters/Ipsos poll showing Harris at 45% and Trump at 42%. Voter enthusiasm appears higher than in previous years, particularly among Democrats.
In the lead-up to the November 5 U.S. presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowly leading Republican challenger Donald Trump, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll. Harris holds a 45% to 42% advantage, which reflects a tight race.
Among likely voters, Harris expands her lead slightly to 47% versus Trump's 44%. The poll indicates a margin of error of approximately 4 percentage points. Compared to a previous poll conducted earlier, enthusiasm appears to be rising, especially among Democratic voters.
The survey, conducted online with 938 U.S. adults, including 807 registered voters, reveals that 78% of voters are "completely certain" they will vote. Healthcare policy and political extremism are strengths for Harris, though the economy remains the primary issue favoring Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Urges Massive Turnout in Final Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Polls
Final Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls Kicks Off Today
Jitendra Singh Praises JK Polls as True Mainstreaming of Democracy
Strong Security Ensures Smooth Voting in Sopore During Third Phase of J&K Assembly Polls
Inspiring Voter Turnout in Final Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Polls Led by Centenarians