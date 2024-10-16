Georgia Judge Blocks Ballot Hand Count Rule
A Georgia judge has temporarily paused a rule demanding clerks manually count ballots, citing lateness and impracticality for the 2024 elections, as shared by a New York Times reporter on social media.
A Georgia judge has issued a temporary halt on a rule requiring clerks to manually count the total number of ballots. The judge determined that implementing this rule for the 2024 election cycle would be impractical, deeming it 'too much, too late.'
The decision was publicized by a New York Times reporter on the social media platform X, who shared a screenshot of the official ruling.
This ruling is likely to influence the election procedures significantly, reinforcing the ongoing debates around ballot counting methods in Georgia and potentially beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
