Left Menu

Georgia Judge Blocks Ballot Hand Count Rule

A Georgia judge has temporarily paused a rule demanding clerks manually count ballots, citing lateness and impracticality for the 2024 elections, as shared by a New York Times reporter on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 07:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 07:10 IST
Georgia Judge Blocks Ballot Hand Count Rule

A Georgia judge has issued a temporary halt on a rule requiring clerks to manually count the total number of ballots. The judge determined that implementing this rule for the 2024 election cycle would be impractical, deeming it 'too much, too late.'

The decision was publicized by a New York Times reporter on the social media platform X, who shared a screenshot of the official ruling.

This ruling is likely to influence the election procedures significantly, reinforcing the ongoing debates around ballot counting methods in Georgia and potentially beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024