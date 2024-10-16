BJP's Confidence in Jharkhand Elections Amid Allegations Against Soren Government

In a pointed critique of the current administration, BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo labeled the Hemant Soren-led government as potentially the most corrupt in India's history. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Shahdeo confidently asserted the BJP's prospects in the forthcoming Jharkhand State Assembly elections, backed by a coalition that includes AJSU and JDU.

Shahdeo voiced the public's eagerness for elections, suggesting widespread disillusionment with Soren's tenure due to alleged lawlessness and corruption. He highlighted the enthusiasm within the BJP camp compared to the reported dismay from JMM, anticipating a voter inclination towards the BJP-led alliance.

The BJP, AJSU, and JDU are reportedly on the brink of announcing their coalition, with efforts to include the LJP also underway. Shahdeo indicated that discussions were advanced, with an alliance proclamation imminent. Acknowledging the significance of party collaboration, he suggested the priority was ousting the current government, even if a few seats needed to be conceded for the greater good.

Regarding the Central Election Committee meeting held recently, Shahdeo stated that final candidate lists would soon be publicized following in-depth discussions on nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)