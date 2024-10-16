Left Menu

BJP's Confidence in Jharkhand Elections Amid Allegations Against Soren Government

BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo accused the Hemant Soren government of corruption and expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the upcoming state elections. Talks of alliances with LJP, AJSU, and JDU are underway, with a formal announcement expected soon. Shahdeo emphasized the removal of the current 'unjust' government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:39 IST
BJP's Confidence in Jharkhand Elections Amid Allegations Against Soren Government
BJP leader Pratul Sahdeo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the current administration, BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo labeled the Hemant Soren-led government as potentially the most corrupt in India's history. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Shahdeo confidently asserted the BJP's prospects in the forthcoming Jharkhand State Assembly elections, backed by a coalition that includes AJSU and JDU.

Shahdeo voiced the public's eagerness for elections, suggesting widespread disillusionment with Soren's tenure due to alleged lawlessness and corruption. He highlighted the enthusiasm within the BJP camp compared to the reported dismay from JMM, anticipating a voter inclination towards the BJP-led alliance.

The BJP, AJSU, and JDU are reportedly on the brink of announcing their coalition, with efforts to include the LJP also underway. Shahdeo indicated that discussions were advanced, with an alliance proclamation imminent. Acknowledging the significance of party collaboration, he suggested the priority was ousting the current government, even if a few seats needed to be conceded for the greater good.

Regarding the Central Election Committee meeting held recently, Shahdeo stated that final candidate lists would soon be publicized following in-depth discussions on nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024