Left Menu

Congress and Allies Gear Up for Jharkhand Election Battle

With the Election Commission announcing polling dates for Jharkhand, Congress is negotiating with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Rashtriya Janata Dal for seat sharing. Elections are scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20, coinciding with Maharashtra's single-phase election. Vote counting is set for November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:00 IST
Congress and Allies Gear Up for Jharkhand Election Battle
Congress leader Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Election Commission's announcement of polling dates for Jharkhand, Congress leader Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo revealed that the party is engaged in discussions with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) regarding seat sharing arrangements.

Speaking to the press, Shahdeo emphasized that, although limited time remains before the elections, primary preparations are complete. The state Congress is set to convene on October 18 to finalize the candidate list, which will then be submitted to the CEC committee for approval. Key details are expected to be clarified by October 20-22.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader, reaffirmed the INDIA alliance's commitment to winning the elections, primarily focusing on defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jharkhand. The assembly polls in Jharkhand will occur in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23, alongside Maharashtra's single-phase election on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024