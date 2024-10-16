Maharashtra BJP's Strategic Sacrifices for Alliance Stability

In a bold statement, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contemplate making necessary sacrifices for maintaining alliance harmony ahead of the assembly elections. The remarks were made following the Election Commission's announcement of the poll schedule for 288 assembly seats in the state.

Scheduled for November 20, the voting will test the alliance's unity as the BJP seeks to reclaim seats they once held. Bawankule, in an interview with ABP Majha, highlighted the natural inclination of the alliance's dominant party to demand a larger share. He also pointed out the futility of entering the elections amid inner alliance tensions.

Further, Bawankule spoke about the BJP's internal survey of Maharashtra and the party's strategic seat-sharing discussions in New Delhi. Speculations about potential seat swaps with Shiv Sena were also addressed, though he emphasized the need for more deliberation before making final decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)