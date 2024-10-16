Left Menu

Maharashtra BJP's Strategic Sacrifices for Alliance Stability

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP president, emphasized the necessity for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to consider concessions in seat-sharing for upcoming assembly polls. The Election Commission announced voting on November 20. BJP seeks to contest previously held seats, despite existing alliance tensions, underscoring the importance of alliance negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:20 IST
Maharashtra BJP's Strategic Sacrifices for Alliance Stability
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contemplate making necessary sacrifices for maintaining alliance harmony ahead of the assembly elections. The remarks were made following the Election Commission's announcement of the poll schedule for 288 assembly seats in the state.

Scheduled for November 20, the voting will test the alliance's unity as the BJP seeks to reclaim seats they once held. Bawankule, in an interview with ABP Majha, highlighted the natural inclination of the alliance's dominant party to demand a larger share. He also pointed out the futility of entering the elections amid inner alliance tensions.

Further, Bawankule spoke about the BJP's internal survey of Maharashtra and the party's strategic seat-sharing discussions in New Delhi. Speculations about potential seat swaps with Shiv Sena were also addressed, though he emphasized the need for more deliberation before making final decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024