Maharashtra BJP's Strategic Sacrifices for Alliance Stability
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP president, emphasized the necessity for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to consider concessions in seat-sharing for upcoming assembly polls. The Election Commission announced voting on November 20. BJP seeks to contest previously held seats, despite existing alliance tensions, underscoring the importance of alliance negotiations.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contemplate making necessary sacrifices for maintaining alliance harmony ahead of the assembly elections. The remarks were made following the Election Commission's announcement of the poll schedule for 288 assembly seats in the state.
Scheduled for November 20, the voting will test the alliance's unity as the BJP seeks to reclaim seats they once held. Bawankule, in an interview with ABP Majha, highlighted the natural inclination of the alliance's dominant party to demand a larger share. He also pointed out the futility of entering the elections amid inner alliance tensions.
Further, Bawankule spoke about the BJP's internal survey of Maharashtra and the party's strategic seat-sharing discussions in New Delhi. Speculations about potential seat swaps with Shiv Sena were also addressed, though he emphasized the need for more deliberation before making final decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Final Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls Kicks Off Today
Engineer Rashid Refutes BJP Alliance, Prioritizes Kashmiri Peace
Strong Security Ensures Smooth Voting in Sopore During Third Phase of J&K Assembly Polls
CPI(M) Alleges Alliance Backing MLA P V Anvar Amid Ongoing Clashes
Rahul Gandhi Launches Fierce Attack on PM Modi Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls