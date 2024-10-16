Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Sworn In as J&K Chief Minister Amid Calls for Stability

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a hopeful new chapter for the region. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti emphasized the need to address challenges post-Article 370 abrogation. Leaders including BJP's Ravinder Raina and Samajwadi's Akhilesh Yadav expressed support for the new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:59 IST
Omar Abdullah Sworn In as J&K Chief Minister Amid Calls for Stability
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah assumed office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in a significant political shift, raising hopes for stability in the region. The swearing-in ceremony, attended by key political figures, marked the first formation of a government since the area's conversion to a Union Territory.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti highlighted the need to address the pressing issues post-Article 370's abrogation, calling for a parliamentary resolution to condemn the decision. She outlined urgent areas such as unemployment, drug addiction, and electricity shortages that require immediate government attention.

BJP President Ravinder Raina and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav extended their congratulations to Abdullah. Emphasizing the necessity of peace and rights restoration, they expressed hope that Abdullah's leadership will continue the efforts initiated by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024