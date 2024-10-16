Omar Abdullah Sworn In as J&K Chief Minister Amid Calls for Stability

Omar Abdullah assumed office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in a significant political shift, raising hopes for stability in the region. The swearing-in ceremony, attended by key political figures, marked the first formation of a government since the area's conversion to a Union Territory.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti highlighted the need to address the pressing issues post-Article 370's abrogation, calling for a parliamentary resolution to condemn the decision. She outlined urgent areas such as unemployment, drug addiction, and electricity shortages that require immediate government attention.

BJP President Ravinder Raina and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav extended their congratulations to Abdullah. Emphasizing the necessity of peace and rights restoration, they expressed hope that Abdullah's leadership will continue the efforts initiated by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)