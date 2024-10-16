Inclusive Leadership: Surender Choudhary Appointed as Jammu Deputy CM
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has appointed Surender Choudhary as his deputy to ensure regional representation and inclusivity in the government. This move highlights Abdullah's commitment to integrating voices from Jammu, following significant political changes since Article 370 was repealed in 2019.
On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appointed Surender Choudhary, a party leader from Nowshera in Jammu, as his deputy. This decision was intended to amplify the voices of individuals from the region and foster inclusivity in governance.
During the swearing-in ceremony, National Conference leader Abdullah stated, "Our endeavour will be to take everyone along." Along with Choudhary, five ministers—Sakina Masood (Itoo), Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma—also took the oath of office.
This marks the formation of the first elected government since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which resulted in Jammu and Kashmir's bifurcation. The National Conference secured 42 of the 90 seats in the recent assembly elections, with its ally, Congress, winning six. Together, they hold a majority in the assembly.
