Controversy Surrounds Milkipur Seat as Election Petition Saga Unfolds

The Milkipur seat in Ayodhya has become a point of contention after the Election Commission postponed polling due to an unresolved election petition. Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad highlighted its significance, linking the constituency to Akhilesh Yadav and Ayodhya. In a statement to ANI, Prasad expressed that resigning from the seat after his election as MP imposed a moral obligation on the BJP to withdraw their writ.

The controversy unfolded as the seat became vacant, rendering the BJP's petition against Prasad moot. Prasad insists on the moral necessity for the rival party member to retract the case. With the public's backing for the Samajwadi Party's candidate Ajeet Prasad, the constituency's future remains pivotal.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Baba Gorakhnath, who initiated the petition against Prasad, relayed to ANI that withdrawing the petition is to ensure elections proceed. The initial case stemmed from discrepancies in documentation during Vidhan Sabha elections, where the notary's license had lapsed. Despite Awadhesh Singh resigning to serve as an MP, legal delays have impacted the election timeline. Gorakhnath's advocate, Rudra Vikram Singh, reiterated the rooted issues in alleged notarial fraud that prompted their legal action in 2022.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed that while bypolls for several UP seats were announced, Milkipur's election remains pending due to the current legal circumstances. The decision impacts voters across 15 states awaiting assembly seat determinations.

