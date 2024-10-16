Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Bold Promise for J&K: A Journey Back to Statehood

Omar Abdullah, upon assuming his role as Chief Minister, pledges to voice the populace's concerns and pursue a return to statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. While optimistic about an eventual change from Union territory status, Abdullah addresses internal alliance dynamics, governance challenges, and the need for strong media presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:36 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized his dedication to representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressing hope for a swift return to statehood from its current Union territory status. As he prepares to take on leadership, Abdullah assures that his government aims to be the voice for those who have felt voiceless.

Addressing concerns about ministerial vacancies and coalition stability, Abdullah confirmed discussions with the Congress, pointing out the restricted government size due to the region's status. He refuted any perceived rift, highlighting the presence of Congress leaders as a testament to the alliance's strength.

Abdullah's administration marks a pivotal moment post-Article 370 abrogation, underscoring the challenge and opportunity of governing Jammu and Kashmir. With a focus on pressing issues, he stresses the essential role of a free press in democracy, while remaining optimistic about statehood restoration commitments from Indian leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

