Lt. Gen. Krishna Singh: A Prideful Candidate for Tarari Bypoll

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Lt. Gen. Krishna Singh for the Tarari assembly bypoll in Bihar. Kishor praised Singh's candidacy amidst the area's challenges with illegal activities. At a press conference, Singh discussed his army experiences and the controversial Agniveer scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:40 IST
In a significant political move, Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has nominated Lt. Gen. Krishna Singh for the upcoming Tarari assembly bypoll in Bihar. Announced during a press conference, the party highlighted Singh as a symbol of pride for Tarari, an area plagued by unlawful activities.

Lt. Gen. Singh, expressing his discontent with the Agniveer scheme, believes that its four-year contract impedes the deeply-rooted regimentation culture of the army. He emphasized his personal connection to Tarari, stating his decision to leave behind a comfortable life in Delhi to serve the people of his native land.

Despite his criticism of certain government policies, Singh encourages the youth to consider the army as a viable career, noting that policy changes could improve opportunities, similar to the Short Service Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

