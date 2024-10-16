Lt. Gen. Krishna Singh: A Prideful Candidate for Tarari Bypoll

In a significant political move, Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has nominated Lt. Gen. Krishna Singh for the upcoming Tarari assembly bypoll in Bihar. Announced during a press conference, the party highlighted Singh as a symbol of pride for Tarari, an area plagued by unlawful activities.

Lt. Gen. Singh, expressing his discontent with the Agniveer scheme, believes that its four-year contract impedes the deeply-rooted regimentation culture of the army. He emphasized his personal connection to Tarari, stating his decision to leave behind a comfortable life in Delhi to serve the people of his native land.

Despite his criticism of certain government policies, Singh encourages the youth to consider the army as a viable career, noting that policy changes could improve opportunities, similar to the Short Service Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)