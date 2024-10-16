Left Menu

A Hopeful Dawn: Omar Abdullah Sworn in as J&K's Chief Minister

After years without an elected government, Jammu and Kashmir welcomes a new administration led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and others have expressed hope for healing and resolution of pressing issues. The government faces calls to address decisions from August 5, 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir has ushered in a new era with the swearing-in of Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister, an event described as "very auspicious" by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Mufti highlighted the relief felt by residents after enduring years without a stable government and called for the new administration to address the controversial decisions made on August 5, 2019.

Expectations are high for the government to tackle pressing issues, such as unemployment and drug addiction, while fulfilling its commitments to the electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

