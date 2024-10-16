A Hopeful Dawn: Omar Abdullah Sworn in as J&K's Chief Minister

Jammu and Kashmir has ushered in a new era with the swearing-in of Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister, an event described as "very auspicious" by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Mufti highlighted the relief felt by residents after enduring years without a stable government and called for the new administration to address the controversial decisions made on August 5, 2019.

Expectations are high for the government to tackle pressing issues, such as unemployment and drug addiction, while fulfilling its commitments to the electorate.

