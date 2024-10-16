Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Historic Return: A New Chapter for Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah has been sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, marking a historic return to leadership. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed this moment as significant, emphasizing the achievement of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who facilitated Abdullah's democratic return amidst the post-Article 370 landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:37 IST
Omar Abdullah's Historic Return: A New Chapter for Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. His appointment marks the first elected government in the Union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her congratulations to Abdullah, highlighting the historic nature of his return to leadership. She expressed her admiration for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledging their role as pivotal architects of this democratic achievement.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha officiated the oath-taking ceremony, where Abdullah took office for a second term, continuing the legacy of his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah who also led the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024