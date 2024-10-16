Omar Abdullah's Historic Return: A New Chapter for Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant political development, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. His appointment marks the first elected government in the Union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her congratulations to Abdullah, highlighting the historic nature of his return to leadership. She expressed her admiration for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledging their role as pivotal architects of this democratic achievement.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha officiated the oath-taking ceremony, where Abdullah took office for a second term, continuing the legacy of his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah who also led the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)